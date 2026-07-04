Angels' Reid Detmers: Tagged with loss Friday

Detmers (3-6) was charged with the loss Friday against the Red Sox after allowing five runs on seven hits and three walks across five innings, striking out five.

Detmers has struck out at least five in back-to-back games for the first time since doing so in six consecutive starts between May 13 and June 10, but there isn't much more to highlight from this outing. He's now given up at least five runs in two of his last three starts, and the 26-year-old southpaw has been trending in the wrong direction of late. Still, Detmers owns a 3.19 ERA and 0.98 WHIP in six starts since the beginning of June, and he'll aim to bounce back when he takes the ball in his next start against the Rangers on the road.