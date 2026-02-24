Detmers allowed three runs on three hits and one walk while striking out one batter over 1.2 innings in a Cactus League start against Texas on Monday.

Detmers is being given the opportunity to return to the rotation this season, so his first appearance of the exhibition slate came as a starter. It didn't go well for the left-hander, however, as he fell behind 2-0 after two batters when Danny Jansen took him deep to left field. Detmers gave up another run later in the first inning and was pulled having recorded just two outs, but under spring-training rules, he returned for the top of the second and had a much better outcome, retiring all three batters he faced in that frame. Detmers was solid as a reliever last year and has shown flashes of brilliance as a starter in previous campaigns, so there's reason to hope he can stick in the Angels' rotation through the season despite Monday's rough spring showing.