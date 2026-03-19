Johnson allowed one run on four hits and two walks while striking out four batters over five innings in a Grapefruit League start against Milwaukee on Wednesday.

Johnson got through four scoreless frames before the Brewers tagged him for a run on a walk, a wild pitch and a single in the fifth. Overall, Johnson threw 49 of 73 pitches for strikes and topped out at 95.7 mph on his fastball. The 2024 second-round draft pick has put together a nice spring, posting a 3.78 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 18:4 K:BB across 16.2 innings spanning five appearances (including two starts). With Alek Manoah struggling mightily to the tune of a 9.39 ERA and 2.41 WHIP this spring, Johnson has a chance to claim a spot in the Angels' Opening Day rotation should Manoah fail to break camp with the big club. In that scenario, Jack Kochanowicz -- who has also had a good spring -- appears to be Johnson's biggest competition for the role. Speaking of the two hurlers Wednesday, coach Kurt Suzuki said, "We've we got good problems. We've got to make tough decisions. Those two guys have been pitching unbelievable this whole spring. Kudos to them," per Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com.