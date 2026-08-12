Angels' Ryan Johnson: Settles in after leadoff homer

Johnson did not factor into the decision Tuesday against the Rangers, allowing one run on three hits and two walks while striking out five over 4.1 innings.

Johnson served up a solo homer to Joc Pederson, the first batter of the game, to make it eight consecutive outings with a home run allowed. After the first inning, the right-hander held Texas hitless over the next three frames before Austin Wynns led off the fifth with a single, and Johnson was pulled one batter later. He's now limited opponents to one run in each of his two starts since being recalled Aug. 1, which could help him avoid another option to Triple-A Salt Lake when Yusei Kikuchi (shoulder) returns from the injured list. Across 11 starts and three relief appearances this season, Johnson owns a 6.71 ERA, 1.56 WHIP and 43:27 K:BB over 55 innings. He's tentatively scheduled to make another start Sunday against the Royals.