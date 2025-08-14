Angels' Tyler Anderson: Cleared to start Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Anderson (back) is slated to start Saturday's game against the Athletics in Sacramento.
Anderson was initially lined up to make his 24th start of the season during Tuesday's 7-6 loss to the Dodgers, but he was scratched ahead of the contest due to back stiffness, which has been a recurring issue for the southpaw throughout the season, according to MLB.com. A few extra days of rest was apparently all Anderson needed to at least temporarily move past the back issue, and he's not expected to face any major restrictions when he takes the hill Saturday.
