Anderson did not factor into the decision Sunday, allowing one run on five hits and two walks over three innings against Houston. He struck out five.

Anderson needed 85 pitches to get through just three frames in the inefficient outing. On the bright side, he forced 15 whiffs and he's hit that mark in four of his last six outings. The 33-year-old still owns a disappointing 5.17 ERA with a 73:39 K:BB through 87 innings. Anderson's next outing is projected to be at home against the Pirates.