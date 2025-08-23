Anderson didn't factor into the decision against the Cubs on Friday, allowing two runs on three hits and two walks while striking out five over five innings.

The left-hander did well to limit the damage, with his only runs coming on a first inning solo homer from Kyle Tucker and a sacrifice fly in the third. While Anderson didn't pitch deep into the contest, he kept Los Angeles within striking distance and turned in one of his steadier outings of late. The 35-year-old had struggled over his previous six starts, posting a 6.67 ERA, 1.55 WHIP and 19:15 K:BB across 29.2 innings during that stretch, so Friday's effort represented a modest step in the right direction.