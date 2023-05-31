Anderson (2-1) took the loss Tuesday, allowing six runs on six hits and two walks over four innings in a 7-3 loss against the White Sox. He struck out three.

Anderson tied his season-high in earned runs Tuesday, marking the first time since April 22 he allowed more than three runs. Most of the damage came in the fourth inning, where Anderson gave up three doubles, a single and a walk as the Sox put up five runs. Prior to Tuesday's start, Anderson had strung together a handful of strong outings, recording a 3.14 ERA and 19 strikeouts over five appearances (28.2 innings).