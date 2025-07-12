Anderson didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 6-5 win over the Diamondbacks, giving up four runs on eight hits and two walks over five innings. He struck out three.

The Angels gave Anderson a 4-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning, but the veteran southpaw immediately handed it right back in the top of the second. He left the mound after 84 pitches (54 strikes), and Anderson will head into the All-Star break with his rotation spot potentially hanging by a thread -- he hasn't picked up a win since April 18, and over eight starts since the beginning of June, he's stumbled to a 5.75 ERA, 1.70 WHIP and 36:15 K:BB over 40.2 innings.