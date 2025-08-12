Angels' Tyler Anderson: Won't start Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Anderson has been scratched from Tuesday's scheduled start against the Dodgers due to back stiffness, Erica Weston of Bally Sports West reports.
Anderson is presumably headed for further testing to determine if the injury will force him to the IL. Victor Mederos will be recalled to start Tuesday's game in Anderson's place.
More News
-
Angels' Tyler Anderson: No-decision vs. Tampa•
-
Angels' Tyler Anderson: Allows four runs in defeat•
-
Angels' Tyler Anderson: Yields two homers Saturday•
-
Angels' Tyler Anderson: Concedes four runs in no-decision•
-
Angels' Tyler Anderson: Settles for no-decision•
-
Angels' Tyler Anderson: Falters late in loss•