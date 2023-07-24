Anderson (5-2) allowed four runs on eight hits and a walk over six-plus innings Sunday, striking out five and earning a win over the Pirates.

Anderson gave up just one run through six frames but was charged with three more in the seventh inning after putting three Pirates on base while failing to record an out. It was the first time he completed six innings since June 25 in Colorado. Anderson has recorded a 5.68 ERA over his last nine starts, bumping his season number to 5.23 across 93 innings. His next start is projected to be in Toronto.