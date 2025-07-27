Anderson allowed two runs on six hits and struck out one without walking a batter over 4.2 innings in a no-decision versus the Mariners on Saturday.

Anderson exited the game at 88 pitches (62 strikes), as it appears the Angels didn't want him to face the heart of the Mariners' order a third time. This wasn't a poor start, but he allowed solo home runs to Julio Rodriguez and Randy Arozarena, making this Anderson's sixth start of allowing multiple homers this year. It's also the third time he's avoided walking a batter, but he fell short of the five-inning mark for the fourth time in 10 outings since the start of June. Anderson has a mediocre 4.41 ERA, 1.41 WHIP and 87:44 K:BB across 112.1 innings through 21 starts overall. The southpaw is tentatively projected to make his next start at home versus the White Sox, though Anderson is in the last year of his contract and may be moved prior to Thursday's trade deadline.