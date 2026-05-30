Angels' Walbert Urena: Yields one run in quality start

Urena did not factor into Friday's decision against the Rays, allowing one run on five hits and three walks while striking out five across six innings.

Urena put the Angels behind early after giving up a leadoff home run to Yandy Diaz. The former collected himself after the long ball to keep the Rays off the board over the final five innings of his start, generating 12 whiffs and eight ground outs while tossing 60 strikes on 92 pitches (65.2 percent strike rate). It was Urena's fourth quality start of the season, and he was in line for the win before the Angels gave up seven runs in the seventh frame. He'll take a 2.44 ERA and 1.38 WHIP across 44.1 innings into his next start, which is slated for next week at home against the Rockies.