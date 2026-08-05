Astros' Hayden Wesneski: Earns win, tosses quality start

Wesneski (2-0) earned the win Tuesday against the Blue Jays after tossing six innings of two-run ball, allowing four hits and two walks while striking out four. He also tossed a wild pitch.

Wesneski delivered a strong outing to strengthen his case for a spot in the rotation over the final two months of the regular season. With Spencer Arrighetti (foot) shipped to Toronto and Tatsuya Imai moving to the bullpen, all signs point to Wesneski remaining as a starter. Wesneski has made just two starts this season since returning from Tommy John surgery and the numbers are decent, as he's allowed five runs on 11 hits and four walks while striking out eight, tossing two wild pitches and hitting a batter. He has won both starts and owns a 3.86 ERA ahead of his next outing, which is tentatively scheduled for next week on the road against the Giants.