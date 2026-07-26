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Astros' Hayden Wesneski: Nearing return from 60-day IL

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Wesneski (elbow) struck out seven and allowed one unearned run on two hits and two walks across 4.1 innings in a rehab start Friday with Triple-A Sugar Land.

Wesneski has been on the shelf all season while completing his recovery from May 2025 Tommy John surgery, but he's closing in on his 2026 big-league debut. He's made five starts during his rehab assignment, with the right-hander having compiled a 2.25 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 21:4 K:BB in 20 innings across stops with Sugar Land, Double-A Corpus Christi and the rookie-level Florida Complex League. After building up to 80 pitches and generating 12 whiffs in Friday's outing, Wesneski should be fully stretched out for a starting role and could be a candidate to move into the big-league rotation, which has an opening after Spencer Arrighetti (foot) was moved to the injured list Saturday. The Astros will need to add a new starter to the mix Wednesday in Anaheim, though it's unclear if Wesneski would be activated from the 60-day injured list to pitch on four days' rest, after he received at least five days of rest between each of his rehab appearances.

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