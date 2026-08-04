Astros' Hayden Wesneski: Remaining in rotation

Wesneski is slated to start Tuesday's game against the Blue Jays in Houston.

After completing his recovery from May 2025 Tommy John surgery and finishing up a five-start rehab assignment, Wesneski returned from the 60-day injured list last Wednesday and stepped into the Houston rotation. He picked up a win in his 2026 debut, limiting the Angels to three earned runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out four batters over 5.2 innings. With Houston dealing away Spencer Arrighetti (foot) on Monday and recently shifting Tatsuya Imai to the bullpen, Wesneski should have a fair amount of security in the rotation over the rest of the season if he performs capably.