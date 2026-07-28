Astros' Hayden Wesneski: Starting Wednesday

Wesneski (elbow) will return from the injured list to start Wednesday's game against the Angels, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

After spending the first several months of the season on the injured list while finishing up his recovery from May 2025 Tommy John surgery, Wesneski will officially make his season debut Wednesday and claim the spot in Houston's rotation vacated by Spencer Arrighetti (foot). Wesneski made five starts in the minor leagues after getting the green light to begin a rehab assignment June 30, during which he posted a 2.25 ERA and 1.00 WHIP in 20 innings split between rookie ball, Double-A and Triple-A. He built up to 80 pitches during his last outing at Triple-A Sugar Land, so the Astros may not place a limit on his pitch count during his start Wednesday.