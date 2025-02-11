Guillorme agreed Tuesday with the Astros on a minor-league contract that includes an invitation to spring training, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
Guillorme, 30, slashed just .205/.301/.273 over 77 games in 2024 while seeing action with three different teams. He's known for his steady glove and could win a reserve role in Houston, with the possibility of some starts at second base if the Astros wind up using Jose Altuve in left field extensively.
