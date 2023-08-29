Brantley (shoulder) was reinstated from the 60-day injured list Tuesday.
The 36-year-old has yet to see major-league action this season while recovering from the shoulder surgery he underwent last August, but he's now ready for his 2023 debut after a seven-game rehab assignment with Triple-A Sugar Land. Given the length of his absence, Brantley could initially fill a part-time role for the Astros.
More News
-
Astros' Michael Brantley: Could be activated Tuesday•
-
Astros' Michael Brantley: Not ready to return yet•
-
Astros' Michael Brantley: Going back-to-back on rehab•
-
Astros' Michael Brantley: Playing second rehab game•
-
Astros' Michael Brantley: Beginning rehab stint•
-
Astros' Michael Brantley: Takes live batting practice•