Brantley (shoulder) could begin swinging a bat within the next week, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
Brantley has been sidelined since June 26 and has made limited progress since. He'll take the first step in his return to the field but will need to ramp up his activity and complete a rehab appearance prior to being activated. Brantley could return at some point in early August.
