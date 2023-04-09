Astros general manager Dana Brown said Sunday that he's hopeful that Brantley (shoulder) will be ready to return from the 10-day injured list around the first week of May, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

When spring training ended in late March, Brantley stayed behind at the Astros' camp in Florida to continue his rehab from the right shoulder labrum repair surgery he underwent last August. Brantley hasn't hit any reported snags while he continues to ramp up in Florida, but he still has yet to play in any simulated games. Once he's deemed ready for game action, Brantley will likely require multiple games at camp or at a minor-league affiliate before he's formally reinstated from the IL. The Astros have been rotating a number of players at the designated-hitter spot for the first week and a half of the season while Brantley has been on the shelf.