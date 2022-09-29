Brantley (shoulder) said Wednesday that he should be ready to resume full baseball activities by spring training, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Though Brantley is set to become a free agent this winter, is turning 36 years old in May and is working back from August surgery to repair the labrum in his right shoulder, he isn't yet ready to retire. Brantley's power production has trended down in recent seasons and he's probably a better fit at designated hitter than in the corner outfield at this stage of his career, but his elite contact skills should be enough for him to secure a one-year deal on the open market.