Brantley (illness) will serve as Houston's designated hitter and No. 2 batter in Sunday's game against the Blue Jays.

Brantley will make his way back in the starting nine after a two-game absence while he dealt with a non-COVID-19-related illness. With the veteran having since cleared all protocols related to the virus, he'll be eased back into the lineup in a non-defensive role. With two home runs, eight runs, seven RBI and no stolen bases through 17 games this season, Brantley has been a modest producer in the counting categories, but his .290 average has been a boon for fantasy managers in a year where the batting average has cratered league-wide.