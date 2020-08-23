Brantley (quadriceps) will bat sixth and serve as the Astros' designated hitter Sunday against the Padres, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Though Brantley was activated from the injured list Saturday, he ultimately went unused in the Astros' 13-2 loss. While Brantley eases back in from the quad issue, Houston may be reluctant to use him in the outfield, but he should still have an everyday role waiting for him at DH, especially with Yordan Alvarez (knee) set to undergo season-ending surgery. Prior to going on the shelf earlier this month, Brantley slashed .286/.375/.446 with a home run, 10 runs and eight RBI across his first 64 plate appearances of the season.