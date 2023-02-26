Brantley (shoulder) will take batting practice on the field Sunday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

It's a significant step for the 35-year-old, as it will be his first session of batting practice since he underwent surgery to repair the labrum in his right shoulder back in August. Brantley still has some work to do in his rehab program before progressing to game action, but barring any setbacks he appears on track to be ready for Opening Day.