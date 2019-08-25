Astros' Michael Brantley: Belts homer in win
Brantley went 1-for-3 with a home run, two RBI and an additional run Saturday in the Astros' 5-2 win over the Angels.
Brantley has plated a pair of runs in three of his last four starts to give him 80 RBI on the season, leaving him just four short of matching the second-best total of his career. His 19th home run also leaves him one short of his career high, which he achieved in his first All-Star season with the Indians back in 2014. He'll start in left field and bat second Sunday in the series finale with the Angels.
