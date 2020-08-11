Brantley went 1-for-4 with a double, two RBI and a run scored in Monday's 6-4 win over the Giants.
Brantley delivered a two-run, ground-rule double in Houston's four-run third inning, helping to provide the cushion needed to survive the Giants' late rally. Brantley, Houston's cleanup hitter, had gone nine consecutive games without driving in a run.
More News
-
Astros' Michael Brantley: Hitting cleanup Thursday•
-
Astros' Michael Brantley: Set to DH on Thursday•
-
Astros' Michael Brantley: Likely to remain out Thursday•
-
Astros' Michael Brantley: Remains out Wednesday•
-
Astros' Michael Brantley: Hobbled by quad•
-
Astros' Michael Brantley: Not starting Tuesday•