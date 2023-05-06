Astros manager Dusty Baker told reporters before Friday's game against the Mariners that Brantley (shoulder) could return to the lineup early next week against the Angels, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Brantley has been rule out from returning over the weekend for the three-game set against the Mariners. The veteran outfielder has missed all of the 2023 campaign while recovering from surgery on his right shoulder, and he should see regular playing time as the designated hitter with some stints in left field and first base as soon as he's back.