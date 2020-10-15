Brantley underwent an X-ray after fouling a ball off his foot Wednesday but is in the lineup Thursday for Game 5 of the ALCS against the Rays, batting second as the designated hitter, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Brantley left Wednesday's game due to the incident, though his removal was evidently precautionary. The veteran is hitting .341/.413/.610 with three homers in 10 games this postseason, so the Astros will certainly be happy to have him available.