Brantley went 5-for-6 with a home run, three doubles, two runs, two RBI and a walk during Tuesday's doubleheader against Oakland.

Houston combined for only 13 hits between the two games, with Brantley powering the offense with four extra-base knocks. The veteran slugger is 18-for-42 with three homers, six doubles, nine runs and 12 RBI across his past 12 contests.