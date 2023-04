Brantley (shoulder) left the Astros on Sunday to continue his rehab program at the team's spring facility in Florida, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

The veteran slugger joined the club in Houston for Opening Day and took batting practice Friday, but he'll now return to Florida to continue his rehab work. Brantley will be eligible to be activated from the injured list later this week, and the Astros hope he'll be ready for game action sometime in mid-April.