Astros general manager Dana Brown said Sunday that Brantley (shoulder) could be cleared to return from the 60-day injured list "hopefully by Tuesday," Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Additionally, manager Dusty Baker told Julia Morales of AT&T SportsNet Southwest that Brantley will meet the team in Boston ahead of the team's series versus the Red Sox this week, but whether the 36-year-old is activated will likely hinge on him getting the green light from Houston's training staff. Brantley wrapped up a seven-game rehab assignment at Triple-A Sugar Land on Saturday and went 8-for-23 with a home run, two doubles and 4:0 BB:K during that stretch. If Brantley is reinstated from the 60-day IL this week, he could be eased into the Houston lineup as a part-time player initially.