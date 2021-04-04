Astros manager Dusty Baker said he expects Brantley (wrist) to avoid the injured list, but the outfielder may not be ready to rejoin the lineup until Tuesday versus the Angels, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Baker said that Brantley "dodged a major bullet" when he struck on the wrist by a pitch in Saturday's win over the Athletics, as the 33-year-old was able to avoid any structural damage. He'll be held out of Sunday's series finale, however, and based on Baker's comments, Brantley doesn't seem likely to make it back Monday for the first of two games versus the Angels. The Astros only play five games during the upcoming week, so fantasy managers may be best off keeping Brantley out of their lineups with the knowledge that he'll likely miss at least one of those contests.