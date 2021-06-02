Brantley (hamstring) could return to the starting lineup "relatively early" during the team's upcoming road trip, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Brantley, who has continued to hit while on the injured list, was scheduled to run the field prior to Tuesday's game. If he comes out of that without a setback, presumably Brantley will not need a rehab assignment. The outfielder was placed on the IL retroactive to May 25, meaning the earliest he could return is Friday, when Houston kicks off its three-city, nine-game road trip in Buffalo against the Blue Jays.