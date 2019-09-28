Play

Brantley went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Friday's 4-0 win over the Angels.

The Astros had only four hits in the game, and Brantley's was the biggest of them all, an eighth-inning blast off Angels reliever Luis Garcia. Brantley exited the game in the bottom half of the inning as Jake Marisnick entered as a defensive replacement. Brantley has hit .311/.372/.502 in 147 games this season, adding a career-high 22 homers as well as 89 RBI and 88 runs scored.

