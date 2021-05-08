site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Astros' Michael Brantley: Day off Saturday
RotoWire Staff
Brantley isn't starting Saturday's game against the Blue Jays, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Brantley went 2-for-12 with two runs and a walk in the last three games. Aledmys Diaz will take over in left field and bat second.
