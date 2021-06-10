Brantley isn't in the lineup Thursday against the Red Sox, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Brantley had started each of the last two games after being reinstated from the injured list Tuesday, and he went 4-for-9 with a double, two runs and an RBI during that time. Taylor Jones will start in left field and bat seventh.
More News
-
Astros' Michael Brantley: Raps out three hits•
-
Astros' Michael Brantley: Doubles, scores in return•
-
Astros' Michael Brantley: Returning Tuesday•
-
Astros' Michael Brantley: Expected back early next week•
-
Astros' Michael Brantley: Could return early in road trip•
-
Astros' Michael Brantley: Placed on injured list•