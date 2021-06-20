Brantley went 2-for-4 with a double, two RBI and a run scored in Saturday's 7-3 win over the White Sox.

Brantley smacked a double off Lance Lynn in the fourth inning, scoring Myles Straw. He added a single in the third frame, knocking in Jose Altuve and later scoring himself. The 34-year-old leads the Astros with a .338/.381/.502 slash line and his batting average is the best in the American League. Although he's getting on base at one of the highest rates of his career, his power numbers are down with just four long balls to this point in the season.