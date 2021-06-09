Brantley went 1-for-4 with double with a run scored in Tuesday's 7-1 win over Boston.

Brantley was activated off the injured list for Tuesday's game and batted sixth, which may be a temporary assignment, according to Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle. Manager Dusty Baker wants to monitor Brantley's hamstrings and promised to move him up in the order. He'd been the primary two-hole hitter prior to his injury, but Baker may not want to disrupt the surging Carlos Correa (16-for-40, five HR), who has settled in behind leadoff batter Jose Altuve. The two hole is an ideal spot for a hitter, getting protection from Alex Bregman, Yordan Alvarez and Yuli Gurriel.

More News