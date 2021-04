Brantley went 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Saturday's 1-0 win over the Mariners.

Brantley scored the game's lone run in the fourth inning, coming in on a single by Taylor Jones. He's been dropped from second to third in the batting order since Houston placed several regulars, including Jose Altuve, Alex Bregman and Yordan Alvarez on the COVID-19 protocols list. With much of the team's offensive firepower unavailable, Brantley's bat is needed more than ever.