Brantley (shoulder/personal) is not expected to be ready for Opening Day, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Brantley has been brought along slowly this spring as he works his way back from shoulder surgery, and he's been away from the team for a week or so while dealing with a family matter. It's not clear when he might return and at this point he's simply running out of time. Brantley still has some fantasy appeal as the projected No. 2 hitter in a strong Astros lineup, but his injury history and mediocre power make him both a risky option, and one with a limited ceiling.