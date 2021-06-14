Brantley went 3-for-5 with three doubles, four RBI and two runs scored in Sunday's 14-3 win over Minnesota.

After seeing his 10-game hitting streak end Saturday, Brantley got right back to it with a massive day at the plate Sunday. He doubled in two runs in the sixth inning and later knocked a two-run single in the seventh. It was his third multi-hit effort in the last four games and sixth in the last 11 games. The star outfielder is now slashing .337/.381/.497 with 23 extra-base hits this season.