Brantley went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI on Wednesday against the Mariners.

Brantley singled in his pair of runs in the second inning to put the Astros up 3-0. Two frames later, he hit his fourth double of the season, which was also his first extra-base hit since April 24. Brantley is hitting .282/.330/.400 across his 92 plate appearances this season, though he has only two home runs, eight runs scored and nine RBI.