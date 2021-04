Brantley left Saturday's game against the Athletics after getting hit by a pitch in the right wrist, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Brantley initially remained in the game to run the bases and played half an inning in the field, but he was hit for in his next at-bat. The severity of the injury is not yet clear. Chas McCormick replaced him Saturday and could see some starts in his absence should Brantley be forced to miss an extended period.