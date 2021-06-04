Brantley (hamstring) is expected to return during the Astros' upcoming series in Boston, which begins Tuesday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Brantley is already eligible to return from the injured list, but he'll need at least a few more days before he's ready to go. Chas McCormick has handled left field in his absence, but Brantley should reclaim his everyday role as soon as he's healthy.