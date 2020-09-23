Brantley 1-for-4 with a solo home run, an additional run scored, a stolen base and a walk in Tuesday's 6-1 win over the Mariners.

Brantley got aboard with a fielder's choice in the first inning before scoring on a Kyle Tucker single. In the sixth, Brantley's go-ahead solo shot sparked a five-run rally for the Astros. He also walked in the seventh before stealing third after Alex Bregman's single. The big performance gave Brantley five homers, two steals, 22 RBI and 23 runs scored in 42 games this season.