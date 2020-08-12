Brantley is not in Wednesday's lineup against the Giants, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Brantley will head to the bench for Wednesday's series finale following a string of six straight starts during which he went 2-for-24 with a pair of doubles. The Astros are going with an outfield consisting of Kyle Tucker, Myles Straw and Josh Reddick (from left to right) in Brantley's absence.
More News
-
Astros' Michael Brantley: Breaks RBI drought•
-
Astros' Michael Brantley: Hitting cleanup Thursday•
-
Astros' Michael Brantley: Set to DH on Thursday•
-
Astros' Michael Brantley: Likely to remain out Thursday•
-
Astros' Michael Brantley: Remains out Wednesday•
-
Astros' Michael Brantley: Hobbled by quad•