Astros' Michael Brantley: Gets rest Sunday
RotoWire Staff
Brantley is not starting Sunday against the Tigers, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
The veteran outfielder will rest up during the series finale as Chas McCormick mans left field.
