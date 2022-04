Brantley went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and a double in Sunday's 8-7 win over the Blue Jays.

Brantley drilled his second homer of the year in the fourth inning Sunday, knocking Yusei Kikuchi out of the contest in the process. He's 11-for-28 (.393) with two long balls and five RBI over his last seven games. The veteran outfielder is slashing .316/.361/.474 through 62 plate appearances.