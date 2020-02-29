Astros' Michael Brantley: Goes yard Friday
Brantely went 1-for-2 with a walk, a home run and two runs scored in Friday's game against the Marlins.
This was Brantley's second spring appearance, and he's reached base safely in four of five plate appearances. Brantley loved life in the potent Houston lineup last season, and he'll be in a similar environment in 2020. The 32-year-old outfielder batted second Friday, but is presumed to be the No. 3 hitter, safely tucked in between Jose Altuve and Alex Bregman.
